Fans can be pretty creative and have expressed their interest in video game franchises by providing their own unique game installments. Some even take a development studio’s incredible work and further enhance it with a custom remake or remaster. Unfortunately, several of these games get shut down before ever having a real chance of being developed. Fortunately, Valve has been pretty great for fans putting in work to their beloved IPs. Today, we’re finding out that the iconic Team Fortress 2 video game is getting remade by fans through the use of Source 2. Currently, the name for this game remake is Team Fortress: Source 2 Project and their going by the development team name Amper Software.