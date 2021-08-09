Cancel
San Bernardino County, CA

Flash Flood Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 15:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Bernardino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY At 349 PM PDT, CHP has reported areas of severe flooding particularly on highway 62 near mile marker 42 east of Twentynine Palms. Additional flooding is ongoing along low water crossings on Amboy Road. Continue to heed road closures and avoid areas of water drainage and low water crossings. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Twentynine Palms and Twentynine Palms Airport. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

