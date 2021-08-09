Cancel
Jackson County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Putnam, Smith by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Jackson; Putnam; Smith A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Smith, southwestern Jackson and west central Putnam Counties through 615 PM CDT At 530 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Gordonsville, or near Carthage, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Carthage, Baxter, Gordonsville, Hickman, South Carthage and Granville. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 254 and 268. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Carthage
