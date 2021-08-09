Special Weather Statement issued for Central La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 14:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central La Paz A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central La Paz County through 415 PM MST At 331 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bouse, or 16 miles southeast of Parker, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bouse. This includes the following highways AZ Route 72 between mile markers 15 and 33. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 123 and 128. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH