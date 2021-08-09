Tornado Warning issued for De Kalb, Ogle by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 17:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: De Kalb; Ogle The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Ogle County in north central Illinois Central De Kalb County in north central Illinois * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 532 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Malta, or 7 miles northeast of Rochelle, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * The tornado will be near Malta around 545 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include DeKalb, Sycamore and Cortland. This includes... Northern Illinois University. Including the following interstate I-88 between mile markers 87 and 95. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN