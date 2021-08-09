Cancel
Manatee County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Manatee, Coastal Sarasota, Inland Manatee by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 15:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; Inland Manatee; Inland Sarasota A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Manatee and Sarasota Counties through 715 PM EDT At 626 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a large area of strong thunderstorms in Manatee and Sarasota counties, from Myakka City westward. Movement is generally southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, small hail, and isolated flooding. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sarasota, Bradenton, Palmetto, Anna Maria, Lakewood Ranch, Ellenton, Sarasota Springs, South Gate Ridge, Lake Sarasota, Saint Armands Key, North Sarasota, Memphis, Sarasota Bradenton Airport, West Samoset, Southgate, Gulf Gate Estates, Myakka River State Park, The Meadows, Myakka City and Ridge Wood Heights. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

