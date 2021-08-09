Severe Weather Statement issued for Kane by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 14:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Kane A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DE KALB AND NORTHWESTERN KANE COUNTIES At 528 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Hampshire, or 7 miles southeast of Genoa or due west of Burlington, moving east at 20 mph. An additional storm capable of producing a tornado was located 3 miles south of Genoa. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Lily Lake and Pingree Grove. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN