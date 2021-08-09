Flood Advisory issued for Berks, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 18:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Berks; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania West Central Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 629 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Over 1 inch of rain has fallen. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pottstown, Phoenixville, Collegeville, Royersford, Trappe, Schwenksville, Bechtelsville, Gilbertsville, Spring Mount, Stowe, Boyertown, and Sanatoga.