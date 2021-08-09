Special Weather Statement issued for Walthall by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Walthall A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana and southeastern Walthall Counties through 545 PM CDT At 530 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dexter, or 7 miles west of Sandy Hook, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dexter. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
