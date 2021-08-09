Cancel
Sioux Falls, SD

The heat is expected to continue

By Scot Mundt
KELOLAND TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — What you see is what you get as we continue through the rest of August. Even with the foggy start in eastern KELOLAND, temperatures warmed above average as highs reached the middle 80s and 90s across KELOLAND. Typically we’re in the middle 80s in eastern KELOLAND this time of year, even central South Dakota has started their cooling with an average high of 88 in Pierre. That’s two degrees cooler than their warmest high.

