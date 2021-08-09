Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Following HBO Max Controversy, Warner Bros. Strikes Major Deal With AMC For Its 2022 Movies

By Eric Eisenberg
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At the end of 2020, Warner Bros. made the industry-shaking announcement that all of their movies would be getting released simultaneously in theaters and on their new streaming service, HBO Max. The results have been a bit of a mixed bag ever since – with filmmakers like Denis Villeneuve and Christopher Nolan not hiding their views on the move, and ongoing controversy regarding digital services stealing audiences away from cinemas. The distribution plan is scheduled to continue through the end of December, a time period that includes the release of the untitled Matrix 4 – but thanks to a new deal struck between the studio and AMC Theatres, we know it won't be stretching into 2022.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
32K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
James Gunn
Person
Denis Villeneuve
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Theaters#Amc Theatres#Wb#The Suicide Squad#Dc#Paramount#Universal Pictures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

HBO Cancels High-Profile Show After Star Suddenly Exits

HBO suddenly canceled The Days of Abandonment after Oscar-winner Natalie Portman left the project. The Days of Abandonment was set to be a made-for-TV film based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elana Ferrante with Maggie Betts writing and directing. It was so close to coming to fruition that it had already received a $3.4 million grant from officials in Sydney, Australia to start filming there.
MoviesDecider

Is The Movie ‘Old’ on HBO Max or Netflix? How To Watch The M. Night Shyamalan Movie on Streaming

It doesn’t matter what the Rotten Tomatoes scores say, there will never not be hype for a new M. Night Shyamalan movie. Shyamalan’s latest thriller, Old, is a surreal supernatural drama that has piqued the public’s interest with its bizarre premise. Inspired by the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy, the movie stars Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, and more as a family who vacations on a tropical beach and (spoiler alert) finds themselves aging rapidly.
EntertainmentInside the Magic

An Awful Marvel Film Is Coming Soon to Disney+

Although Dark Phoenix is not technically a film made by Disney’s Marvel Studios (rather, it was produced by 20th Century Fox and Marvel Entertainment), it is still a Marvel X-Men movie — and it will arrive on Disney’s streaming service very soon. There was so much potential for 20th Century...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max And Prime This Week

The constant churn of content means that subscribers are gifted with plenty of new movies and TV shows to choose from on a weekly basis, whether they be in-house originals or established titles. Variety is the spice of life as the old saying goes, something the masterminds behind Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max and Prime Video have taken to heart when it comes to deciding which projects to drop when.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

David Ayer Thanks Fans For Support After An Overwhelming Amount Of People Called For His Suicide Squad Cut

Fans are loving James Gunn’s take on The Suicide Squad, and as it stands, it’s critically one of the highest-rated DCEU films. The new and improved The Suicide Squad has been a success (on that front at least), but the director behind 2016’s much-maligned Suicide Squad wants justice for his own film. David Ayer has been very passionate about his work on Suicide Squad. He has advocated for releasing his original cut of the film that the studio heavily altered, resulting in the movie not working as intended. DC fans have shown an outpouring --like huge outpouring -- of support for Ayer and his Ayer Cut vision, and now the Suicide Squad director has thanked them for supporting his call to get his cut of the film released.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BLUE BEETLE: COBRA KAI Star Xolo Maridueña In Talks To Play Jaime Reyes In HBO Max Movie

Blue Beetle may have found its lead, with Cobra Kai breakout star Xolo Maridueña reportedly in talks to play Jaime Reyes. According to The Wrap, the 20-year-old actor, who plays Miguel Diaz on Netflix's mega-popular Karate Kid spinoff show, has entered negotiations to step into the role of the young hero. The DCEU has featured a few prominent Latino characters in the past, but this marks the first time a standalone movie will spotlight a Latino lead.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

David Ayer’s Suicide Squad Is The #1 Movie On HBO Max

Several producers involved in James Gunn’s hybrid of sequel and reboot have sought to distance the project as far away from David Ayer’s Suicide Squad as possible, confirming that the events of the maligned 2016 blockbuster aren’t referenced or acknowledged at all despite the presence of returning cast members Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtney.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Cobra Kai Star Set To Headline HBO Max’s Blue Beetle Movie

It was only a matter of time before the DCEU began to expand into the world of streaming, and the franchise’s first two HBO Max exclusives are finally gathering some real momentum. Batgirl has Bad Boys for Life duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directing a script from Birds of Prey‘s Christina Hodson, with Leslie Grace set as Barbara Gordon and J.K. Simmons in talks to return as her father, and now Blue Beetle has set its sights on a leading man.
Moviesbaltimorenews.net

Watch The Suicide Squad 2 Full Movie on HBO Max and Amazon Prime

Ready to catch up with the world's best super-villains? Outrageous laughter and gleeful mayhem ensue as Harley Quinn (Robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney) and King Shark (Sylvester Stallone) embark on a do-or-die mission to destroy a bioweapons factory run by evil genius the Thinker (Peter Capaldi). The...
TV & VideosThe Verge

HBO Max is getting its own exclusive podcasts, starting with Batman

The HBO Max team wants its app to not just be the place people find big movie premieres but podcasts, too. The company announced today that it’s planning to release its new Batman podcast, Batman: The Audio Adventures, as an in-app exclusive, meaning it won’t make its way to other podcasting apps or be available through an RSS feed. The scripted show, which features Jeffrey Wright as Batman and Rosario Dawson as Batwoman, will premiere this fall, although no exact date was provided.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

The 10 Best DC Animated Movies To Watch On HBO Max

Remember the good old days when Marvel and DC competed for the audience’s affection with those straight to DVD animated movies? You know, that golden era before cinematic universes and streaming platforms were a thing? Back then, animated shows like Justice League Unlimited and The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes mainly catered to kids; while animated features like Hulk vs. Wolverine and Batman: The Dark Knight Returns presented more mature stories to cater to longtime adult fans who wanted a little more edge from their animation.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Suicide Squad’s James Gunn Shares Photos Of Idris Elba Behind The Camera, Because There’s Nothing He Can’t Do

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is finally here, and fans are loving the new and improved villain team-up. Despite it slightly underwhelming at the box office, The Suicide Squad is one of the best critically reviewed DCEU movies and is quite the accomplishment for James Gunn. Idris Elba’s Bloodsport is a big reason for the film’s success, as his reluctant leadership and terrible parenting help form the movie’s emotional core. James Gunn has shared photos of Idris Elba behind the camera, because apparently there’s nothing he can't do.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Warner Bros. and the AMC deal

Theaters may be going through a rough patch, but they still have hope. The agreement between Warner Bros. and AMC has a solution. Warner Bros. has reached an agreement with AMC Theatres which consists of the studio’s films being screened in cinemas for 45 days. From Wonder Woman 1984, last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy