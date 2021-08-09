Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kidder, Wells by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 17:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Kidder; Wells The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Wells County in south central North Dakota North central Kidder County in south central North Dakota * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 528 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Hurdsfield, or 29 miles south of Harvey, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Fessenden and Cathay. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH