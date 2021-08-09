Severe Weather Statement issued for Morgan, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 17:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Morgan; Scott THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL MORGAN AND SOUTH CENTRAL SCOTT COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.