There are many ways to learn a language. One way is by watching movies in the new language you want to know. There are some things you need to do before watching these movies, however, to be effective for learning the language. You need to watch the film with subtitles and other distractions like television screens or cell phones. It allows your brain to focus on listening and understanding what is being said in the movie rather than multitask by reading and listening at once without hiring an English tutor. Try watching it again with all of those distractions removed, as they may have been distracting your attention from hearing every word as clearly as possible!