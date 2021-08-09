Don’t Sell Me A Dog
With its title derived from Victorian-era slang for selling an inferior product as high-quality goods, Don’t Sell Me A Dog is a gritty little Irish thriller that delivers on the promise of its premise. Director Pauric Brennan and writer Mark Hampton’s film begins with a solitary man minding his own business in a parking lot. This mild-mannered man is forced to chaperone a young drug-addled couple who recently ripped off their dealer, a hot-headed local crime boss.filmthreat.com
