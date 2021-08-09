Don’t Sell Me A Dog

Are you tired of cleaning up mounds of fur off your couch, floor, pillows, clothes, and basically everything? Are you allergic to dander, but still want a dog to call your own? Your seasonal allergies are starting to creep up on you and the last thing you need is a dog that will add to those watery eyes, sneezes, and sniffles. All hope is not lost. There are “hypoallergenic” dog breeds available for adoption. No dog is 100% hypoallergenic, but there are breeds that shed very little fur. From all different sizes and coats, here are our top choices for the breeds with almost non-detectible fur shed.