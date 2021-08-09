Beautiful Lure: A Modern Tale of Painted Skin
Are you a fan of Asian dramas with a hint of anime? Then, prepare yourselves for Hiroshi Akabane’s feature film, Beautiful Lure: A Modern Tale of Painted Skin. Our story centers on a young woman, Maiko (Nao Hasegawa), an executive assistant to the vice president of a major bank. But at night, she is a hostess at a high-class club. Her job is to provide companionship to its wealthy clientele, who wish to spend an evening with a beautiful woman. I’m incredibly literal here — no sexual shenanigans, just company.filmthreat.com
