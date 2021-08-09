Beautiful Lure: A Modern Tale of Painted Skin

Tales of the Mirror is a visual novel game where you solve a series of mysteries in the Ming Dynasty to help a woman with the injustices her family has suffered. You need to crack the case within a specified number of days, and you need to use an ancient mirror to reveal the lies and secrets hidden behind the words in your quest for the truth. Behind the twists and turns of the bizarre story lies the human condition and life-and-death decisions. Let us travel back in time to the Ming dynasty and relive this legendary story that happened in the misty Yangtze Delta. Game Features: 1. The exquisite ancient Chinese backdrops let you immerse yourself in the beautiful scenery of Yangtze Delta. 2. You will be profoundly intrigued by the unexpected development of the plot and cannot help but delve further into the mystery. 3. Truth is not always apparent. The ancient mirror in your possession allows you to uncover deeply hidden secrets. 4. Clues lie between the lines. In the course of tracking down the culprit, you need to find important clues from the dialog, record them, and solve layers upon layers of puzzles to get to the bottom of everything. 5. As a player, every choice you make will affect the direction of the plot and lead to different endings. Support: Official Site: https://talesofthemirror.lilithgames.com/en/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TalesoftheMirrorEN.