Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Beautiful Lure: A Modern Tale of Painted Skin

By Alan Ng
Film Threat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you a fan of Asian dramas with a hint of anime? Then, prepare yourselves for Hiroshi Akabane’s feature film, Beautiful Lure: A Modern Tale of Painted Skin. Our story centers on a young woman, Maiko (Nao Hasegawa), an executive assistant to the vice president of a major bank. But at night, she is a hostess at a high-class club. Her job is to provide companionship to its wealthy clientele, who wish to spend an evening with a beautiful woman. I’m incredibly literal here — no sexual shenanigans, just company.

filmthreat.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soap Operas#Asian#House Of Representatives#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
Country
Japan
Related
Lifestylecreativeboom.com

Counter Studio's 'quietly beautiful' identity for indie paint maker Atelier Ellis

Atelier Ellis was founded in 2011 by Cassandra Ellis and had been operating under the name Ellis Paints. Focusing on creating beautifully crafted, hand-mixed paints., the independent paint maker had been "steadily been gaining a reputation for beautiful, quiet colours made with real care," according to Counter Studio. The increasing...
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Tales of the Mirror: A beautiful Chinese puzzle-based narrative title is out now

Developer Cotton Game and publisher Lilith Games have released their stunning visual novel representation and puzzle based title Tales of the Mirror on iOS, Android and PC. By immersing in a lively painting inspired by classic Chinese art, players revolve into a tale of murder and deception. This classic mystery is taken from historical Chinese literature. Set during the famous Ming Dynasty, Tales of the Mirror takes players in the rich history of that era through its incredible visual style, animation, and story.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Tales of the Mirror

Tales of the Mirror is a visual novel game where you solve a series of mysteries in the Ming Dynasty to help a woman with the injustices her family has suffered. You need to crack the case within a specified number of days, and you need to use an ancient mirror to reveal the lies and secrets hidden behind the words in your quest for the truth. Behind the twists and turns of the bizarre story lies the human condition and life-and-death decisions. Let us travel back in time to the Ming dynasty and relive this legendary story that happened in the misty Yangtze Delta. Game Features: 1. The exquisite ancient Chinese backdrops let you immerse yourself in the beautiful scenery of Yangtze Delta. 2. You will be profoundly intrigued by the unexpected development of the plot and cannot help but delve further into the mystery. 3. Truth is not always apparent. The ancient mirror in your possession allows you to uncover deeply hidden secrets. 4. Clues lie between the lines. In the course of tracking down the culprit, you need to find important clues from the dialog, record them, and solve layers upon layers of puzzles to get to the bottom of everything. 5. As a player, every choice you make will affect the direction of the plot and lead to different endings. Support: Official Site: https://talesofthemirror.lilithgames.com/en/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TalesoftheMirrorEN.
Books & LiteratureFilm Threat

Night Book

NOW ON ALL GAMING CONSOLES! Loralyn (Julie Dray) is a translator living in London, trying to make a name for herself. However, during a call with some clients, she accidentally reads from an ancient book and unleashes a demon into her home. Now, she must deal with this threat while keeping her mentally unstable father and unborn child safe from the terrors that have been released into the world. Told through the literal lenses of the security cameras placed throughout her house, Night Book tells the story of Loralyn fighting these monsters as she tries to get her life back on track.
Books & LiteratureBoston Herald

Book review: Nature’s beauty at heart of mom-daughter tale in ‘Tin Camp Road’

With close to 9 million acres of forest framed by 1,700 miles of shoreline, it’s hard to beat the vast, pristine beauty of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. For Laurel Hill and her daughter, Skye, there is nowhere they’d rather be. This mother-daughter duo are the heart of Ellen Airgood’s new novel “Tin Camp Road,” but the U.P. — from the glittering waters of Lake Superior to snow-covered two-tracks, unspoiled starry skies and sled-dog races — is the novel’s soul.
Books & LiteratureBoston Herald

‘The Irish Assassins’ a gripping tale of modern history

“The Irish Assassins: Conspiracy, Revenge, and the Phoenix Park Murders That Stunned Victorian England”. All history is complicated, of course, the deeper you dig and the more points of view you seek. Modern Irish history is especially convoluted. Julie Kavanagh, in her terrific new book, “The Irish Assassins,” does a...
Beauty & Fashionprima.co.uk

Cat Deeley uses this £18.99 beauty tool for flawless skin

There’s no denying that Cat Deeley always looks beautiful so it’s no wonder we were pretty excited to find out how exactly she goes about getting herself ready. It turns out, one of the things she relies on are the super affordable Arctic Freeze Roller Balls from Amazon that retail for just £18.99.
MoviesFilm Threat

Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story

FANTASIA FEST 2021 REVIEW! Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story is a send-up of popular telenovela and relationship call-in radio shows that dominate Filipino entertainment. The animated movie, written by Manny Angeles, Paulle Olivenza, and director Avid Liongoren took several years to complete, as this was an independent project. The question is, if one is unfamiliar with the tropes and cliches of what is being parodied, does the animal-starring production still work?
TV & VideosFilm Threat

Life’s Good

LG Electronics asked students from around the world to submit videos on the theme of “life’s good.” So why would a multinational conglomerate choose that as their theme? Well, it is LG’s motto. Over 500 submissions were received from over 33 countries, and as a result, we are presented with the documentary Life’s Good.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Tyrin Turner AKA Caine from ‘Menace II Society’ Has a Beautiful Wife & Twins - Meet His Family

Tyrin Turner was one of the most famous actors in 1993. Now he seems to have faded into a more background view away from the spotlight and has become a husband and father. Tyrin Turner is one of the best-known American film and television actors. Tyrin became very famous in 1993 when he played the role of Kaydee “Caine” Lawson in the movie "Menace II Society."
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

'Love After Lock Up' Cast Member Alla Subbotina Dies at the Age of 31

Another former cast member from the Love After Lockup franchise has died. Alla Subbotina sadly died on Aug. 7. Her sudden death comes after fans of the series were saddened by Love After Lockup Season 2 star Tracie Wagaman’s death on July 1. Audiences first came to know Alla on the debut season of the hit WE tv series. She had been in jail for five years for selling heroin, but Alla had her boyfriend, James Cristia, waiting for her to get out.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Mail

Woman, 23, who discovered from stranger on TikTok that her friends were excluding her from a birthday party organizes giant picnic for lonely internet users who want to make real life pals

A 23-year-old New Yorker has gone viral with her push to help people across the country make new friends after hers were cruelly exposed excluding her on TikTok. Marissa Meizz first gained social media attention when TikTok user @drewbdoobdoo sought her out after overhearing a group of her friends devising a plan to intentionally exclude her from a birthday party.
Petstalesbuzz.com

Mike gives viewers an update on Natalie’s pet rat after she moves out

Mike and Natalie’s break-up left 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers wondering what happened to Lucky, the pet rat. The former couple brought home the rat from a pet store after Natalie demanded that they rescue the animal from being fed to a snake. Lucky was prominently featured in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy