As we prepare for tonight’s finale, let’s go ahead and ask the question: Will there be a Love Island USA season 4? Is that something to have reasonably high hopes for?. We like to start off these articles with the facts, so let’s go ahead and do that here: Nothing has been confirmed as of yet when it comes to the reality show’s future. Nonetheless, we remain fairly hopeful. The live ratings may not be spectacular (or even really good), but there are some other things that CBS gets out of the franchise. For example, it skews younger than the vast majority of their lineup, so this gives them a chance to acquire some viewers that they may not otherwise get. Also, it can generate digital revenue for the network and it’s reasonably cost-effective to shoot.