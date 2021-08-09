Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Disney teases real Star Wars lightsaber once again in Imagineering promo

By Editorial
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney has been hiding one of its coolest inventions yet, but on the rare occasion you might get to see it: the real Star Wars lightsaber Disney has teased for some time now. The rumors of the “real” lightsaber came about during a virtual press conference in April, in which the conference reportedly ended with a video of Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro wielding the new lightsaber that springs to life just like in the movies.

dorksideoftheforce.com

Comments / 1

FanSided

FanSided

125K+
Followers
318K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starcruiser
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
LifestyleComicBook

Walt Disney World to Retire Two Fan-Favorite Attractions

A lot of change is coming to Walt Disney World this year, thanks to the park's 50th anniversary celebration that kicks off in October. Some changes are just for the celebration, while others are a bit more permanent. Unfortunately, two of Walt Disney World's most popular fireworks shows fall into the latter category, as they're leaving the parks in October with no plans to return at any point in the future.
Lifestylewdwinfo.com

Is Disney Pushing Out Guests in Their Golden Years with Tech-Heavy Experiences?

As someone in their mid-thirties, I have grown up in the thick of evolving technology. The concept of there always being a new development, capability or update isn't foreign to me, nor will it ever be to my children and those of the next generations. As the Disney parks have incorporated more technology into their experiences, we have quickly picked up the ins and outs of new systems to get what we want faster using our home computers and smartphones. But as Disney parks transition from these being optional processes to being a procedure required to access new attractions and experiences, I can't help but wonder if they are leaving guests in their golden years behind.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

How Much It Costs for a Family of 4 to do Disney World at Christmas

Christmas time is a wonderful but expensive time to be at Disney World!. Today, we’re looking at how much it would cost for a family of four to visit Disney World during Christmastime this year!. For this article, we’ll calculate the cost for a family of four with two adults,...
TravelInside the Magic

THREE Fan-Favorite Rides Close at Magic Kingdom Park Opening

This morning, Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom theme park opened at 8 a.m. EST, and three fan-favorite rides promptly closed due to unexpected problems. Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover are facing downtime today. WDW Stats on Twitter confirmed the closures. First, at 8 a.m....
Lifestyletouringplans.com

The Wait Time Secret That Disney Won’t Tell You

We’ve gotten many variations of a single question (or complaint) recently, and they all go something like this: “I used Lines for my family’s day in the Magic Kingdom. It said that I should expect a 24 minute wait at Big Thunder Mountain, but I got there and the sign said it was going to be 60 minutes! I swear that TouringPlans used to get much closer to those waits, and now I’ve wasted hours of my vacation walking to rides that I expect to have short waits only to be turned off by the high wait times on the signs. I’m giving up.”
LifestyleInside the Magic

Guests Get Stuck On Haunted Mansion, Sees Ride With Lights On

Just recently, Walt Disney World Guests got to experience Haunted Mansion at Magic Kingdom with the lights on as they were evacuated off of the dark ride!. Filled with grim grinning ghosts, singing busts, wall-to-wall creeps, hot and cold running chills, and of course, the Ghost Host, this Magic Kingdom ride draws in Guest after Guest as they visit the 999 happy haunts. However, those who were riding Haunted Mansion a few days ago were in for a treat as they got to experience the dark ride with the lights on!
RestaurantsInside the Magic

Exclusive Disney Dining Spot Closing Indefinitely In Just Weeks!

On August 2, Disney announced that it would soon be releasing more information on what is being called the Magic Key program — a program that many are assuming will be taking the place of Disney’s shuttered Annual Pass Program. It appears that, possibly in response to the new program details being released, a popular Disneyland spot available only to Legacy Passholders is shutting down indefinitely.
Lifestyleluxurylaunches.com

Costing a whopping $6,000 for a family stay – Disney’s new Star Wars hotel in Orlando is even more expensive than staying at the Burj Al Arab.

Do you remember the definition of fun? The pandemic has sucked the fun out of our lives for nearly the past two years, and we want to redeem it. The best possible way to bring fun back with a bang is by booking yourself into Disney’s immersive Star Wars experience, a two-day adventure aboard the Galactic Starcruiser that’s set to open at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando next year. Star Wars fans are one step closer to living out their space adventure dreams aboard the new Galactic Starcruiser, but it’s going to cost a lot of money to visit the galaxies in Florida! Disney’s new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel fully immersive, all-inclusive multi-day experiences like they’re on a life-size starship.
MoviesComicBook

Jungle Cruise: The Rock Says He Has “Never Ever” Worked With Someone Who Made Him Laugh Harder Than Emily Blunt

Jungle Cruise hit theatres and Disney+ last month and sees Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on an adventure that's based on the Disneyland attraction of the same name. Not only do Johnson and Blunt have a lot of fun together onscreen, but their real-life chemistry has made for a delightful press tour. In fact, it was recently announced that the dynamic duo would be re-teaming for a movie about Kate Warne, the first woman to become a detective at the Pinkerton Agency. In honor of Johnson's and Blunt's fun times, The Rock recently took to Instagram to say he's never worked with anyone who made him laugh harder. We hope Kevin Hart isn't too hurt by this news!
Hollywood, FLallears.net

PHOTOS: Another Quick-Service Spot is BACK in Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Are you looking for a fast, casual, picky-eater-approved place to eat in Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Fear not! An old quick-service classic is back!. Lately, more and more restaurants and quick service locations have been opening back up around Walt Disney World, like the beloved Casey’s Corner, and Trader Sam’s! Now, Catalina Eddie’s is the newest counter service location to reopen!
Florida Stateblooloop.com

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser – Disney Imagineers discuss

As Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser prepares to open spring 2022 at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Imagineers discuss the innovative new adventure. State-of-art technology combined with beguiling storytelling will create an innovative immersive two night experience at the luxurious hotel-turned space ship (the Halcion Star Cruiser) docked next to the Galaxy’s Edge themed land at Walt Disney World Resort, Florida. The concept takes the notion of a cruise ship and applies it to a landlocked themed hotel.
WorldPopculture

Disney World Pulling 2 Beloved Attractions Ahead of 50th Anniversary

Disney World's 50th anniversary is approaching fast, but two of the park's most beloved attractions will be gone before it comes. According to a report by Walt Disney World News Today, the "EPCOT Forever" and "Happily Ever After" attractions will be "retired permanently" on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Disney has already announced the new attractions that will take their places.
Moviesreviewgeek.com

Disney+ Teases Its Upcoming LEGO ‘Star Wars’ Halloween Special

Disney is always ready to go all-in on holiday fun, and it appears the company already has Halloween in its sights. A recent Tweet from the Disney+ Twitter account revealed a fascinating peek at an upcoming LEGO Star Wars Halloween special. Starting on October 1, Disney+ viewers will be able...
Travelmyq105.com

Disney Announces Prices For New Star Wars Resort

This is not your “normal” Walt Disney World Resort hotel. In fact, there’s little to which you can compare this experience. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a new totally immersive experience for the Star Wars fan. The Star Wars fan with plenty of extra cash. A two-night stay that puts guests in a “Galactic Starcruiser” where they can become part of the story.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Renewed for Season 2 at Disney Plus

A second season of animated series “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” is coming to Disney Plus in 2022. The renewal announcement comes as part one of the two-part finale of Season 1 of the show is set to debut on Disney Plus tonight at midnight Pacific. The 16-episode first season premiered on May 4, 2021, aka “Star Wars Day.” The latest offshoot from the Galaxy Far, Far Away, “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in 2008 movie “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in...
TV & Videosallears.net

A NEW LEGO Star Wars Series is Coming to Disney+

Things are getting spooky – and not just because it’s almost fall. But because Disney+ has announced a brand-new LEGO Star Wars series, just in time for Halloween!. The new show, titled LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, will be shown exclusively on Disney+ and brings back some fan-faves such as Poe Dameron and BB-8.

Comments / 1

Community Policy