Disney teases real Star Wars lightsaber once again in Imagineering promo
Disney has been hiding one of its coolest inventions yet, but on the rare occasion you might get to see it: the real Star Wars lightsaber Disney has teased for some time now. The rumors of the “real” lightsaber came about during a virtual press conference in April, in which the conference reportedly ended with a video of Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro wielding the new lightsaber that springs to life just like in the movies.dorksideoftheforce.com
