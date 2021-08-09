Discovery World Won’t Sail the Denis Sullivan Until 2022
It hasn’t exactly been in dry dock. But by the time Wisconsin’s flagship returns to the open waters, more than two years will have passed since its last excursion. The S/V Denis Sullivan has been moored on Downtown’s lakefront outside Discovery World since spring, a second season of inactivity for the educational sailing schooner. Discovery World leaders made that decision earlier this year when the coronavirus pandemic was still top of mind.www.milwaukeemag.com
