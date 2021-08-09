Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

Discovery World Won’t Sail the Denis Sullivan Until 2022

By Rich Rovito
milwaukeemag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt hasn’t exactly been in dry dock. But by the time Wisconsin’s flagship returns to the open waters, more than two years will have passed since its last excursion. The S/V Denis Sullivan has been moored on Downtown’s lakefront outside Discovery World since spring, a second season of inactivity for the educational sailing schooner. Discovery World leaders made that decision earlier this year when the coronavirus pandemic was still top of mind.

www.milwaukeemag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discovery World#Sail#Downtown#Ernestina Morrissey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Illinois StateEater

Illinois’s First Glamping Site Won’t Be Fully Operational Until Next Year

Opening plans for Camp Aramoni, the 96-acre upscale campsite and event space touted as Illinois’s first “luxury campground,” was to open this month, but the pandemic his caused significant delays. Camp Aramoni will accept reservations for September and October, but the so-called “grand opening season” with full amenities won’t begin until 2022, according to a rep.
Portland, ORbuffalonynews.net

Ocean Stakeholders Request U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Thoroughly Analyze Potential Impact of Sea Otter Reintroduction

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / A number of seafood processors, ports, fishing associations, and related stakeholders recently submitted a letter to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), asking the Service to conduct a thorough examination of the potential impacts to fisheries, ports, and coastal communities from sea otter reintroduction along the West Coast. This letter was sent in response to a provision included in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, mandating the USFWS to '…study the feasibility and cost of reestablishing sea otters on the Pacific Coast of the contiguous United States, and to report to Congress on the results of such a study within one year of passage of this bill.'
WildlifeBay Journal

Tale of survival continues for Chesapeake’s famous manatee

Florida wildlife officials on Feb. 5 rescued an 1,100-pound male manatee in Florida after he was spotted swimming sideways, a signal of distress. Suffering from malnutrition and severe pneumonia, he was taken to SeaWorld Orlando for rehabilitation. A record number of manatees has perished in Florida this year in what...
Portland, ORdallassun.com

Ocean Stakeholders Request U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Thoroughly Analyze Potential Impact of Sea Otter Reintroduction

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / A number of seafood processors, ports, fishing associations, and related stakeholders recently submitted a letter to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), asking the Service to conduct a thorough examination of the potential impacts to fisheries, ports, and coastal communities from sea otter reintroduction along the West Coast. This letter was sent in response to a provision included in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, mandating the USFWS to '…study the feasibility and cost of reestablishing sea otters on the Pacific Coast of the contiguous United States, and to report to Congress on the results of such a study within one year of passage of this bill.'
Portland, ORalbuquerqueexpress.com

Ocean Stakeholders Request U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Thoroughly Analyze Potential Impact of Sea Otter Reintroduction

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / A number of seafood processors, ports, fishing associations, and related stakeholders recently submitted a letter to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), asking the Service to conduct a thorough examination of the potential impacts to fisheries, ports, and coastal communities from sea otter reintroduction along the West Coast. This letter was sent in response to a provision included in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, mandating the USFWS to '…study the feasibility and cost of reestablishing sea otters on the Pacific Coast of the contiguous United States, and to report to Congress on the results of such a study within one year of passage of this bill.'

Comments / 0

Community Policy