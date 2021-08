PITTSBURGH, Pa. — More than 107,000 people are currently waiting for a life-saving organ transplant in the United States, including 500 West Virginians. But only 30% of West Virginians are registered organ donors. To educate West Virginians about this critical need in their own backyard and rally them around a solution, the Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE), Donate Life West Virginia, W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice and other local partners, including the families of fallen Charleston Police Officer and organ donor Cassie Johnson, and Cecil Lockhart, a West Virginian and oldest organ donor in U.S. history, commemorated the first-ever West Virginia Donor Day on Sunday, August 1. The 8/1 date highlights the fact that just one donor can save eight lives.