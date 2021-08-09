Cancel
Fairmont, WV

Flooding brings about change to Fairmont’s Disability Action Center

By Veronica Ogbe
WDTV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Over the last few months, heavy rainfall has affected many homes, businesses and organizations, including the Disability Action Center in Fairmont. Executive Director of the Disability Action Center Julie Sole says due to the damages, they had to come up with a solution. After more than 60 years of being a home for many in Marion County, some unexpected adjustments had to be made after the center faced flooding in June.

Marion County, WV
Fairmont, WV
