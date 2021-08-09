3 notes from Steelers training camp after the Hall of Fame Game

For the first time in his professional career, Dwayne Haskins is playing for a head coach who is willing to advocate for him. And so far it's bringing out the best in him. I'm not here to relitigate his brief-but-troubled time in Washington after being a first-round pick in 2019. Suffice to say he quickly became a human pawn in an ugly game of tug of war between owner Dan Snyder and then-coach Jay Gruden. Gruden's staff weren't fans; he was viewed as the owner's pick. Haskins made more than his share of missteps and immature mistakes, but by the time Ron Rivera took over – with sweeping control – he'd already heard plenty about Haskins to start hedging his bets.