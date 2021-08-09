Arizona State Puts 2 More Assistant Football Coaches On Leave

Arizona State has placed two more assistant football coaches on administrative leave during an ongoing NCAA investigation into the program’s recruiting. Prentice Gill and Chris Hawkins join tight ends coach Adam Breneman, who was put on leave in late July. Gill is Arizona State’s receivers coach and assistant recruiting coordinator while Hawkins is the defensive backs coach. Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards said during Pac-12 media day last month that he couldn’t comment on the probe into whether the Sun Devils hosted high school prospects during the NCAA-imposed ban on in-person recruiting during the pandemic.