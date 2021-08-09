Sisolak calls Nye County official’s comments about wife ‘vile’ and ‘racist’

Nye County Commissioner Donna Cox began her inflammatory diatribe by acknowledging that she knew Gov. Steve Sisolak “watches our meetings.”. At the Nye County Commission meeting Tuesday, the Republican commissioner from District 3, which comprises Pahrump, went on to spread conspiracies about COVID-19, calling it a “political virus” in which health care facilities stand to benefit economically by inflating their virus-related statistics, and describing mask mandates as a money maker for some, including Nevada first lady Kathy Sisolak.