Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'General Hospital' Star Cameron Mathison Talks New Look for Reprised Role on Daytime Soap (Exclusive)

By Victoria Moghaddami
Popculture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHallmark star and celebrity host Cameron Mathison recently announced his new role on General Hospital after he took to Instagram to share a very different look with fans. The actor posed in front of the General Hospital sign ahead of his Aug. 16 debut as Drew Cain, but it was his beard that onlookers couldn't seem to look past. During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Mathison admitted while fans had their assumptions on who they thought he would be starring as, in the daytime soap, the role even took him by surprise, calling it a bit of a "curveball."

popculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Mathison
Person
Alison Sweeney
Person
Frank Valentini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The General Hospital#Popculture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
General Hospital
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ CONFIRMED: Drew Cain Returns See First Look, Reveal Date

The moment we’ve all been waiting for his here — General Hospital has FINALLY confirmed the return of Drew Cain. Likewise, we now have our first look at who is stepping into the role of Drew Cain. We’ve got a sneak peek (well a sneak listen really) into how Drew Cain will come crashing back into the life of Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco). And, we have a confirmed reveal date for when this is all going to go down.
TV & VideosPopculture

'General Hospital' Star Takes Hiatus After Health Scare

Kirsten Storms is taking a step back from General Hospital to focus on her health. On Sunday, the Soap Opera Network confirmed the actress will be taking a temporary leave of absence as she continues to recover after revealing in June that she underwent brain surgery. Storms has portrayed Maxie Jones on the long-running ABC soap opera since 2005, with her last appearance on the show having been a July 19 episode in which her character left Port Charles and traveled to Texas with her baby.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ Star Steve Burton Reveals Surprising News

Actor Steve Burton has been front-and-center on General Hospital for the past few months. Unfortunately, that may have to change for a bit. The actor, who portrays Jason Morgan, surprised fans with some unfortunate news Friday afternoon. Luckily, he won’t be off-the-grid for long though. Steve Burton Faces Scheduling Changes.
TV Showssoapsindepth.com

Maurice Benard Previews Sonny’s Return on GENERAL HOSPITAL!

With every day that passes, GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Sonny becomes more and more ingrained in the life amnesiac “Mike” is building both in Nixon Falls and in his romantic relationship with Nina. Meanwhile, back in Port Charles, Sonny’s widow, Carly, is preparing to marry his right-hand man, Jason. Sooner or later, Sonny’s past is bound to come back to him — and portrayer Maurice Benard recently weighed in on what he thinks will be an epic confrontation!
TV & VideosPopculture

'General Hospital' Longtime Star Taking Break From Series, Promises to Return

Longtime General Hospital star Genie Francis has announced that she will be taking a break from the series, but promises that she will return. Recently, Francis spoke with TV Insider and shared her plans to take a short hiatus from the daytime soap opera. Francis issued a statement to the outlet, explaining that she loves working on General Hospital, and that she is eager to get some rest and relaxation before coming back for new episodes.
CelebritiesPopculture

'NCIS' Star Reveals Pregnancy, Baby Bump in New Photo

NCIS alum Emily Wickersham has revealed big pregnancy news, sharing that she is expecting a son and posting a sweet baby bump photo on Instagram. In the image, the actress is seen standing at the other end of a pool while donning a black two-piece swimsuit and showing off her pregnant belly. In the post caption, Wickersham wrote. "My mom taking a photo of a future mom with a baby boy on the way!"
Dallas, TXPosted by
CW33

Alison Sweeney producing, starring in new Hallmark project

DALLAS (KDAF) — Alison Sweeney is set to star in a new TV movie called Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery. The movie will premiere Aug. 8 at 8 p.m. central on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries. It has been four years since Sweeney was in a Hannah Swensen mystery. She...
Celebritiessoapoperanetwork.com

Rif Hutton Done at ‘General Hospital’

After joining the cast of “General Hospital” in January, it looks Rif Hutton’s run as Lenny Caulfield has come to an end after the character died in his sleep on the Friday, August 13 episode of the daytime drama series. Lenny had been battling advanced pancreatic cancer. “Thank You So...
TV & Videossoapoperanetwork.com

Alison Sweeney to Exit ‘Days of our Lives’

“Days of our Lives” fans will soon be seeing a little less of Sami DiMera now that portrayer Alison Sweeney has concluded her most recent return to the soap. On the Wednesday, August 11 episode of “DAYS,” Sami will be kicked out of the mansion by EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and will also finds herself the victim of a kidnapping which will explain Sami’s disappearance from the canvas. Ironically, Sami’s departure comes just days before her son with EJ, Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman), returns to Salem beginning with the Friday, August 18 episode.
TV SeriesTODAY.com

Lisa Rinna, Jackee Harry and more stars join 'Days of Our Lives' spinoff

Legendary NBC soap "Days of Our Lives" is making one of the biggest leaps in its 55-year history: to a streaming channel!. Don't worry, soap fans — the original series, which airs on NBC, is staying right where it is. But at the same time, Peacock has ordered a five-part limited series, "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem"!
MoviesPopculture

Cameron Mathison and Alison Sweeney Reunite in New Hallmark Movie (Exclusive)

Cameron Mathison and Alison Sweeney are back together for their new Hallmark movie, Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, marking the dynamic team-up as the pair's first time co-starring with one another in almost five years. With chemistry that makes it seem like they never left each other's side, the two actors played prominent roles for the network in the popular series, Murder, She Baked from 2015 to 2017. But since going their separate ways, viewers were more than ready to see them reunite on screen. During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Sweeney and Mathison had nothing but great things to say about their reunion and how it felt as if nothing had changed all this time later.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Mike And Nina Hit The Sheets Soon Here’s Why

General Hospital spoilers say Nina and Mike take their relationship to the next level. That kind of talk usually always means hitting the sheets. Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Bernard) and Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) are growing closer on General Hospital. Of course, viewers of the ABC soap know that Sonny has amnesia. He’s been living a simpler life as “Mike” in Nixon Falls. Nina is all too aware that “Mike” is actually the don of Port Charles. She also knows he has a grieving wife and family back there. However, her growing feelings for “Mike” far outweigh her guilty conscience.
TV & Videossoapoperanetwork.com

Cameron Mathison to Play Drew Cain on ‘General Hospital’, Plus His First Air Date is Finally Revealed

It’s been four months since we first heard that Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan Lavery, “All My Children”) would be joining the cast of “General Hospital” and during that time fans have been speculating who he’ll be playing when he pops up in Port Charles. Turns out many were on the money when the actor finally makes his debut on the ABC drama series as Drew Cain (last played by Billy Miller) on Monday, August 16.
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Drew Cain Is In Trouble

General Hospital spoilers reveal Sam getting the phone call that changes her life — just as things are heating up with Dante Falconeri. General Hospital Spoilers: Yes, Drew Cain Is Alive. When Drew’s plane first went down over Afghanistan more than two years ago, nobody really bothered to search for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy