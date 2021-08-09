'General Hospital' Star Cameron Mathison Talks New Look for Reprised Role on Daytime Soap (Exclusive)
Hallmark star and celebrity host Cameron Mathison recently announced his new role on General Hospital after he took to Instagram to share a very different look with fans. The actor posed in front of the General Hospital sign ahead of his Aug. 16 debut as Drew Cain, but it was his beard that onlookers couldn't seem to look past. During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Mathison admitted while fans had their assumptions on who they thought he would be starring as, in the daytime soap, the role even took him by surprise, calling it a bit of a "curveball."popculture.com
