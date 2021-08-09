'General Hospital' Star Cameron Mathison Talks New Look for Reprised Role on Daytime Soap (Exclusive)

Cameron Mathison and Alison Sweeney are back together for their new Hallmark movie, Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, marking the dynamic team-up as the pair's first time co-starring with one another in almost five years. With chemistry that makes it seem like they never left each other's side, the two actors played prominent roles for the network in the popular series, Murder, She Baked from 2015 to 2017. But since going their separate ways, viewers were more than ready to see them reunite on screen. During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Sweeney and Mathison had nothing but great things to say about their reunion and how it felt as if nothing had changed all this time later.