Yankees' Domingo German: Close to throwing

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Manager Aaron Boone said Monday that German (shoulder) is close to throwing again, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. German has been shut down since Aug. 1 due to a right rotator cuff strain, but Boone is optimistic that the right-hander will be able to build up his pitch count quickly after he resumes throwing. The 29-year-old recorded a 2.81 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB in 16 innings across his four starts following the All-Star break.

