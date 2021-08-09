Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Drops from leadoff spot

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleLeMahieu is starting at second base and batting fifth Monday at Kansas City. LeMahieu has batted leadoff in all but one start this season, in which he batted second, so it's a significant drop in the order from manager Aaron Boone. The 33-year-old has a poor .702 OPS for the season and has struggled even more since the All-Star break with a .250/.307/.325 slash line. Brett Gardner was inserted into the leadoff spot for the Yankees, which is hardly a long-term solution atop the order, so it remains to be seen whether this is a lineup change that sticks.

