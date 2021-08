Ramirez pitched two scoreless and hitless innings against the Diamondbacks on Sunday, allowing one walk while striking out two. Ramirez was brought up to the big club Sunday to provide bullpen depth, and he looked good in his first big-league appearance since 2019. The right-hander threw 16 of 23 pitches for strikes and faced the minimum six batters across his two frames thanks to an eighth-inning double play. Ramirez has worked mostly as a starter in the minors this season, compiling a 4.91 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 70:31 K:BB across 62.1 innings covering 15 outings (12 starts).