Halloween may have just kicked off in Disney World, but they’re already sharing details about the next holiday we get to celebrate in the parks!. Last month, Disney announced that Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party would be replaced with an all-new event called Disney Very Merriest After Hours. We knew that the event would kick off on November 8 and run select nights through December 21st, 2021 but now we have ALL the dates for the party!