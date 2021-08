There were a record 10.1 million job openings posted by US employers in June as the economy continues to bounce back from the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns that brought it screeching to a halt in 2020.US Labor Department data show the number of vacancies grew from 9.5 million in May as companies continue to scramble to find workers in the face of continuing health fears about the coronavirus, childcare difficulties, and expanded government aid to the unemployed, all factors believed to be keeping people out of the workforce.Workers also continue to leave jobs in record numbers as part of the so-called...