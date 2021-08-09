Cancel
Paso Robles, CA

Come visit the Inspired Home & Health Expo

By Access Publishing
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 6 days ago

Posted: 5:29 am, August 9, 2021 by Access Publishing

–Get inspired at the Inspired Home & Health Expo on Aug. 21 & 22, 2021 from 10 a.m.– 4 p.m. at the Paso Robles Event Center & Fairgrounds in Paso Robles. Admission and parking are free!

Connect with a diverse group of experts on ways to add value to your home and health and achieve the Central Coast lifestyle of your dreams. This year’s event features useful home and garden exhibits, daily cooking demonstrations, shopping, as well as a pop-up living room and dining room with luxurious ideas for your home interior. While there enter to win a “Passport to Paso” that includes gift cards to Home Depot and a local Paso Robles restaurant!

Stop by for a few hours and discover the best in home improvement & health advice and inspiration. Home & health expo exhibitors include general contractors, flooring, landscapers, kitchen and bath, cabinets, painting contractors, landscape designers, countertops, tile, granite, appliances, solar energy, synthetic turf, HVAC, garage doors, windows, furniture, mattresses, health products, doctor offices, local non-profits, mental health services, chiropractors, and much more all from around San Luis Obispo County.

Admission and parking are free. For more information and the Inspired Expos policies on COVID-19, please visit InspiredExpos.com or call (805) 772-4600.

Simply Clear Marketing (SCM) is a professional event management and marketing company based on the Central Coast. SCM currently produces 4 successful Inspired Expo trade show events per year and is expanding its events and services. The Inspired Home Expos are designed to create an environment for consumers to find the products and services they need to create the home of their dreams. The vision behind the home expos is to create a location for local residents to meet face to face with local companies who can help them to create a beautiful living environment and increase the value of their homes. The health expos provide a location for residents to meet face to face with a variety of health, wellness, and fitness providers in the area.

Simply Clear Marketing’s mission is to help small businesses grow by connecting them with potential clients through events and marketing.

COVID-19 Policies

The Inspired Expos wants to do its part by continuing to raid the reduction of the spread of COVID-19 by gathering safely. Fully vaccinated attendees and exhibitors will not be required to wear a face covering while attending the show. The Inspired Expos is monitoring the ongoing developments and policy changes concerning pandemic safety and will follow all safety precautions in place at the time of the conference. Please visit the Inspired Expos website for more information on COVID-19 policies.

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com
