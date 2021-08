While being on the front lines of the pandemic, the Hartford HealthCare (HHC) investment office managed an annual gain of 33.5%, well ahead of its market benchmark of 26.2%. For the five-year period, the fund rose 13% versus its benchmark of 10.2%, and over the past seven years, the fund rose 9.2% versus its benchmark of 7.1%. By industry trust universe rankings, HHC ranks inside the top 10th percentile among its nonprofit peers.