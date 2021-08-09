Red Apple restaurant reopening Aug. 14, serving its famous buffet
The Red Apple Restaurant and Gourmet Buffet, 6474 N. Milwaukee Ave., will be reopening Saturday, Aug. 14, after being closed for a year due to the pandemic. In-person dining, takeout and catering orders will be available from noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays, and on weekdays the restaurant will only be open by appointment for for private groups (39 and more people, served family style).nadignewspapers.com
