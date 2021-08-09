Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

Red Apple restaurant reopening Aug. 14, serving its famous buffet

By nadignewspapers@aol.com
nadignewspapers.com
 6 days ago

The Red Apple Restaurant and Gourmet Buffet, 6474 N. Milwaukee Ave., will be reopening Saturday, Aug. 14, after being closed for a year due to the pandemic. In-person dining, takeout and catering orders will be available from noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays, and on weekdays the restaurant will only be open by appointment for for private groups (39 and more people, served family style).

