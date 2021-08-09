Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

And the final (guest) host of ‘Jeopardy!’ is ...

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
Posted by 
Deseret News
Deseret News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A one-of-a-kind season of “Jeopardy!” is coming to an end. Two months into the show’s current season, Alex Trebek, the beloved face of the quiz show for 36 years, died from pancreatic cancer. Rather than rushing to name a successor, “Jeopardy!” opted to cycle through a list of notable guest hosts — everyone from “Jeopardy!” legend Ken Jennings to NFL star Aaron Rodgers to “Big Bang Theory” actress Mayim Bialik.

www.deseret.com

Comments / 25

Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
17K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Utah's oldest news source.

 https://www.deseret.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Buck
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Mike Richards
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Alex Trebek
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Bang Theory#Fox Sports#U S Opens#Kidsmart#The Deseret News#Sony Pictures Television#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosWNCT

Here’s who America thinks should be the new host of ‘Jeopardy!’

(StudyFinds.org) – He might go twice as high as a butterfly in the sky, but actor LeVar Burton still has a lot of “Jeopardy!” fans to win over after his trial run as the long-time game show’s guest host. As for who America says is in the lead to replace the legendary Alex Trebek, a new poll finds the answer is “Who is Ken Jennings?”
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts After Watching LeVar Burton Guest Host

Best known as the beloved host of Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is currently living out one of his biggest dreams as Jeopardy!’s latest guest host. On Monday, the former Star Trek actor made his Jeopardy! debut, an opportunity he says he just couldn’t pass up. For nearly a decade, the 64-year-old Roots star has been vocal about wanting to take over the podium when the late Alex Trebek retired. Now, LeVar is helping honor Alex's legacy on the beloved quiz show, officially joining a roster of celebrities, TV personalities and past Jeopardy! prodigies.
TV & Videos850wftl.com

“Jeopardy!” reportedly found its new host

It looks like the front-runner will be and internal hire. Variety reported Wednesday that the show’s executive producer, Mike Richards, is said to be in “advanced negotiations” with Sony Pictures Television to take over the role as host of the game show, according to Variety. Mike Richards, 46, was hired...
TV & VideosDaily Beast

Fans Are Pissed at Jeopardy!’s Apparent Diversity Fake-Out

Fans of Jeopardy! feel like they’re being duped. Viewers are not happy with the process of finding a new host after a carousel of diverse candidates have come through the game show’s doors, and yet, it still seems like the next presenter will be another straight white guy. After more...
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Why Mike Richards was always going to be Jeopardy! host -- and why LeVar Burton didn't stand a chance

"First of all, Sony & #Jeopardy telegraphed this move early on when it had Richards host right after Ken Jennings," Melanie McFarland explains in a Twitter thread. "Jennings got a 7-week run, but that struck me as something of a stop-gap while production got its list of prospective hosts together. Jennings did...fine. However, on a show that prides itself on making the contestants the stars, having the GOAT as its permanent host ensures that in some respects he would always overshadow them. Having Richards follow Jennings reminded viewers of what Alex Trebek did so well. Richards doesn't directly channel or imitate Trebek, but his manner and delivery is familiar enough to recall the late great host. Of course it is. He was Trebek's EP. And he nailed his two weeks. By then the initial list of guest hosts had been released but, to be honest, most of the selections struck me as lovely tributes and/or theater. Notably, Levar Burton wasn't on that 1st list. Now: you could surmise that the Jeopardy! producers wanted to create some drama with that decision, but let's be real. The show was aware of the fan campaign. It began back in December 2020. Once Burton was added to the list that generated more publicity for him & the show, although obviously his desire get the hosting gig was and is genuine. However, a few things were against Burton from the jump. First, his stardom. Never mind the fact that the reasons he's famous & beloved are aligned with the Jeopardy! ideal. He's still a big star. And remember the whole point of Jeopardy! is to make its contenders the stars of the show. Yes, Trebek was its star when he was host, but the reason for that is he innovated a way of hosting that largely stayed out of contestants' way. He was low-key and comforting. Burton is also low-key and comforting. He's also forever associated with other iconic TV roles, though. And I think that (and yes, his age) worked against him more than his performance during his tryout week. In selecting Richards Jeopardy! is opting for a 'smooth transition' strategy in which the show's calm and comforting familiarity isn't entirely upended. He'll require an acclimation period, as any new person would, but perhaps not as much to diehard viewers. And here's where this analysis gets cold & brutal. Richards was selected despite the many cases made for Jeopardy to display some commitment to diversity by selecting a woman or a person of color because...the job was always his. Richards knows how to guide the game, how to keep the time, the cadence, everything. There's no need for a 'breaking in' period. He's ready to jump in because...he's the younger guy who has always been there. Isn't that how the world works?...For some people?..." McFarland adds: "Mike Richards makes sense for Jeopardy! because this is a show that doesn't need a star, or to change the world. It makes stars & takes pride in being a beacon of stability."
TV & VideosEssence

LeVar Burton Responds To Outrage Over 'Jeopardy!' Host News

According to reports, the show’s executive producer, Mike Richards, is in serious talks to replace Alex Trebek and fans of Burton aren't having it. During the final week of July, the former Reading Rainbow host Levar Burton, filled in as a guest host for Jeopardy!, the iconic game show. Even after overwhelming support from fans, on Wednesday (August 5) evening, it was announced that the show’s executive producer Mike Richards – not Burton – was in advanced negotiations with Sony Pictures Television to replace the late Alex Trebek.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek's Suggested Replacement Laura Coates Sparks Discussion Across Social Media

Sony Pictures Television's apparent decision to go with Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards as the late Alex Trebek's permanent replacement has caused a firestorm, following a season of buzzy celebrity guest hosts. After Variety reported Richards was in talks with Sony for the role, the decision was met with widespread disappointment, especially after many dug into Richards' controversial past at The Price Is Right. Others pointed out that Trebek had suggested CNN senior legal analyst Laura Coates as a potential replacement if producers wanted to hire a woman.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Week

champion James Holzhauer savagely roasts the show for hiring 2 hosts

The lengthy search for a new Jeopardy! host got a surprise ending Wednesday as not one, but two candidates were officially tapped to replace Alex Trebek: executive producer Mike Richards will host the daily syndicated show, while The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik will host "Jeopardy!'s primetime and spinoff series," Sony said. News that Richards was set to be hired as the new host of Jeopardy! sparked backlash last week, and with that in mind, former champion James Holzhauer roasted the show Wednesday over the announcement that both Richards and another host had been picked.
NFLnickiswift.com

Who Is Joe Buck's Wife, Michelle Beisner-Buck?

Joe Buck is married to Michelle Beisner, a journalist who works for ESPN and serves as the host for Monday Night Countdown and Monday Night Football, according to her Instagram bio. Before becoming a sports reporter, Beisner tried out for the Denver Broncos cheerleading squad, and made the team in 1997, according to ESPN Press Room. Trained in acting and dancing, Beisner served as the cheerleading captain for four of her six years with the team. During that time, Beisner also tried to break into the entertainment industry, and was even cast in a couple of movies. According to her IMDb page, she has five credits to her name, including a role as a "party girl" in the 1999 hit film, "Any Given Sunday."
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak’s Daughter Maggie Reacts to Mike Richards ‘Jeopardy!’ Permanent Host Announcement

It only makes sense that the stars of Wheel of Fortune are welcoming new Jeopardy! host Mike Richards on social media. Of course, Pat Sajak and Vanna White are the stars of Wheel of Fortune. Sajak has been hosting the popular game show for an incredible four decades or in other words, since 1981. So, there is no doubt that Sajak knows what it takes to be a great game show host. It was only right that he was one of the first to welcome new Jeopardy! host Mike Richards.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Says He Is ‘Relieved’ the ‘Guest-Host Carousel’ Is Over

Some Jeopardy! fans are not happy about the new permanent host decision. For Ken Jennings, he is just happy the guest host auditions are over. It has been almost a year since Alex Trebek passed away last November. After a multitude of guest hosts trying their hand behind the podium, Mike Richards was chosen as the new host. Mayim Bialik will be a special host for spin-offs.

Comments / 25

Community Policy