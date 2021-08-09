Control twin surges at the border, lest they combine

According to a video posted by McAllen, Texas, Mayor Javier Villalobos, the city sees approximately 1,800 immigrants released into the city each day by Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents. These immigrants are being essentially released from federal detention and left to their own devices, despite federal law requiring that aliens inadmissible due to the potential health risk to the population of the United States remain in detention until such time that they are able to receive appropriate medical examination and testing to determine that they do not cause a danger. What has become known as the “Title 42 Order” from the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in October 2020 went even further to declare anyone coming across the U.S.-Mexico border inadmissible due the high rates of COVID-19 infection in Mexico.