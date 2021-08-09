Cancel
Immigration

Control twin surges at the border, lest they combine

By Cynthia M. Allen, Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're getting tired of hearing the word "surge," don't read the latest news about Texas' southern border. According to federal data, U.S. Border Patrol agents detained 834 unaccompanied migrant children at the U.S.-Mexico border last Wednesday. That's the highest single-day number since the Biden administration began reporting daily total...

Texas State
Henry Cuellar
Joe Biden
#Illegal Immigrants#Border Crossings#The Surge#U S Border Patrol#U S Border Patrol#The Border Patrol#Trump#Covid#Catholic Charities
Immigration
U.S. Politics
Cars
Texas Statesandiegouniontribune.com

After crossing the border in Texas, migrants are flown to San Diego. Then expelled to Mexico — again.

In the middle of the tarmac at San Diego International Airport, dozens of parents slowly climbed down from a plane, many of them with children in their arms. Rather than join passengers from other flights in the terminal, they were loaded onto white prison buses. Some of the small children gripped the bars across the windows and pressed their faces to the glass.
Laredo, TXPosted by
Southside Matt

More than just migrants surging across the border

According to a video posted by McAllen, Texas, Mayor Javier Villalobos, the city sees approximately 1,800 immigrants released into the city each day by Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents. These immigrants are being essentially released from federal detention and left to their own devices, despite federal law requiring that aliens inadmissible due to the potential health risk to the population of the United States remain in detention until such time that they are able to receive appropriate medical examination and testing to determine that they do not cause a danger. What has become known as the “Title 42 Order” from the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in October 2020 went even further to declare anyone coming across the U.S.-Mexico border inadmissible due the high rates of COVID-19 infection in Mexico.
ImmigrationWashington Times

Border Patrol agents come under fire from Mexico while arresting illegal immigrants

Border Patrol agents arresting a group of illegal immigrants in southern California earlier this week say they came under gunfire from the Mexican side of the border. Agents were about 250 yards north of the border near Otay Mountain and were taking the group of migrants to vehicles when they heard the incoming gunfire. The agents and migrants all took cover and a Customs and Border Protection helicopter responded, but couldn’t track anyone.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden's border takedown

President Joe Biden entered the Oval Office and immediately began dismantling America’s border protection policies — policies that were built under President Donald Trump. Wall construction ceased. Deportations paused. Laws on migrants crossing the border immediately loosened or fell by the wayside. The ensuing results of the Biden immigration upheaval...
Del Rio, TXCBS Austin

The first migrants arrested in Gov. Greg Abbott's border crackdown have served their time

*Editor's note* This story's headline was edited for length. "The first migrants arrested in Gov. Greg Abbott's border crackdown have served their time. Federal officials will decide what happens next." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Immigrationthecentersquare.com

Illegal immigration, drug seizures spike in July

(The Center Square) – New federal reporting shows illegal immigration has continued to grow worse as the Biden administration increasingly takes heat for the crisis at the southern border. U.S. Customs and Border Protection released new immigration data that shows border agents encountered 212,672 undocumented migrants attempting to enter the...
Immigrationwestorlandonews.com

Border is Open: 212,672 July Border Encounters

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas continued playing damage control for the Biden administration at the border. The actual numbers of border crossings contradict what Secretary Mayorkas had previously said with regards to the border being “closed” as there were officially 212,672 reported border encounters in July alone. That’s up 12.5%...
Laredo, TXLaredo Morning Times

Laredo leaders express migrant concerns at DHS border event

Laredo officials traveled to McAllen on Thursday as Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited South Texas to hear concerns regarding the border. And Laredo leaders including Mayor Pete Saenz continued to discuss their opposition over migrants coming into the area’s non-governmental organizations and asked for the federal government to make changes.
ImmigrationWashington Times

DHS sets new high for catch-and-release at border

Homeland Security set a new monthly high in July for illegal immigrants caught and released during the southern border surge with nearly 60,000 people turned loose into communities, according to new numbers the department released Thursday. The staggering figure is more than double the number of migrants Homeland Security actually...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Times

DHS chief acknowledges ‘unprecedented’ border surge

Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said Thursday that the current border surge is “unprecedented,” with July setting a new high — and he acknowledged his department is “stretched” in its capacity to test and quarantine those who come across with COVID-19. It was a stark admission for Mr. Mayorkas, who has...
Texas StateNew York Post

Video shows illegal immigrants crammed into Texas border facility

New video shows illegal immigrants packed tightly inside a room at a Border Patrol facility in Texas — where swamped border agents are reaching their breaking point, according to a report. Townhall said it obtained the troubling 10-second clip from a “fed up” Border Patrol agent in the Rio Grande...

