The US Census Bureau will drop their redistricting data from the 2020 Census today: The data drop—which is much later this year due to COVID—will set off a sprint for states to redraw their political maps in the next weeks and months as many approach early fall deadlines to finalize district boundaries, says Politico. And it's going to be a gerrymandering shit storm. In 2010, Republicans enacted Project REDMAP, taking control of 20 legislative bodies across the country and rigging political maps to work in their favor, details The Guardian. Today, many Republican legislators are now in power because of that gerrymandering and could potentially bend redistricting to their will, queuing up a GOP takeover of the House in 2022. Fuck.