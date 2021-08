Patience is one of the tenets of fantasy baseball. Patience slow starters get in the groove, patience your roster comes together, and patience Saturday's streaming options improve. Currently, they are horrid. However, the Miami Marlins, San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers are waiting to announce their mound plans, and since they face the Chicago Cubs, Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates, respectively, the inventory should be more palatable by gametime. As always, we'll update the notes on Saturday morning, hopefully with at least one streamer added.