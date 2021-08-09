Cancel
NFL

Lions rookie RB Jermar Jefferson leaves practice with leg injury

By Jeremy Reisman
Pride Of Detroit
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit Lions running back and seventh-round pick Jermar Jefferson left Monday’s practice early with a leg injury and did not return. About halfway through practice, which was moved indoors after a thunderstorm rolled through Allen Park, Jefferson was working on a special teams drill. As part of the punt protection group, Jefferson had two players attack his side of the field. Jefferson got knocked over and both players spilled over him. When Jefferson got up, he had a significant limp.

