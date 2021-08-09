Cancel
Texas State

Gov. Abbott actions to fight COVID-19 surge include soliciting nurses out of state

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
KTRE
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas (News release) - Governor Greg Abbott today announced a series of actions the State of Texas is taking to respond to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Texas. The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will be utilizing staffing agencies to provide medical personnel from out-of-state to Texas health care facilities to assist in COVID-19 operations. The Governor has also sent a letter to the Texas Hospital Association asking hospitals to voluntarily postpone elective medical procedures, for which a delay will not result in loss of life or the deterioration of a patient’s condition, in order to increase hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients.

