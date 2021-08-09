Cancel
Motorsports

Hamlin, Larson in dead heat atop NASCAR standings

By JOHN KEKIS
dailyjournal.net
 6 days ago

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — It took five wins by Kyle Larson to catch the most consistent driver in NASCAR’s Cup Series this season, but he finally did it. Now, it’s a dead heat atop the driver points standings heading into the final three races of the regular season. Larson and Denny Hamlin are tied with 917 points.

