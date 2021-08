Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a lawsuit Tuesday over the conditions of two Indianapolis apartment complexes. The suit alleges that Aloft Management and Fox Lake endangered the health and welfare of thousands of residents at the Lakeside Pointe and Fox Club apartment complexes by allowing the properties to fall into disrepair. The Attorney General requested a receiver be appointed to take control of the property management companies’ finances, remove the board of directors, and attempt to improve conditions for the residents.