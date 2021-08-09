Cancel
Seattle, WA

Kaiser Permanente seeks unvaccinated volunteers for booster trial

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 6 days ago
SEATTLE — Kaiser Permanente is looking for unvaccinated people in the Seattle area to volunteer for a national clinical trial to explore the benefits of mixing different types of vaccines.

The study is looking to enroll approximately 400 people and will assess the use of different boosters that may or may not match the type of vaccine the participants received earlier.

Volunteers will need to make as many as nine visits over the course of a year to the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in downtown Seattle and will receive $75 for each visit they complete.

The trial is funded by the National Instiutes of Health and is scheduled to run through 2025.

If you live in the Seattle area, are 18 years and older, and have not received any COVID-19 vaccine, you can email the study team at KPWA.vaccine@kp.org.

More information can be found at kpwashingtonresearch.org.

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

