Bison offensive line stalwart Volson 'having a blast' with second chance at senior season

FARGO — North Dakota State senior Cordell Volson had sweat dripping from his beard around noon Monday as he prepared to leave the football practice field. The 6-foot-7, 313-pound offensive lineman is returning for his sixth season with the Bison, taking advantage of an NCAA eligibility waiver due to the coronavirus pandemic. Volson had a smile on his face while describing the grind of another fall camp, which started late last week.