Breckenridge, CO

Breckenridge asks for town resident and employee feedback

By Taylor Sienkiewicz
Summit Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreckenridge is asking for feedback from people who live or work in the town. The Breckenridge Tourism Office is updating its Resident Sentiment Survey, which was last conducted during the summer of 2019, as part of the Breckenridge Destination Management Plan. The office is asking year-round and seasonal residents, business owners and employees in Breckenridge to take the survey. According to the survey webpage, it is meant to help the town understand resident and employee “preferences and expectations for the future.”

www.summitdaily.com

Comments / 0

