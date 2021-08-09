Should You Wash Raw Chicken? Here's What Experts Say

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Popping your pots, pans, plates, and other used tableware items into the dishwasher is a major time saver; the appliance does all the heavy lifting, from rinsing and cleaning to sanitizing and drying. But this isn't the only way to ensure your dishes are disinfected before they return back to your cupboards. It certainly is possible to get these essentials clean by hand—and to make sure they are safe to cook with and eat on the next time around. Ahead, we gathered insight from cleaning experts on how to properly and thoroughly hand-wash and sanitize your dishes.