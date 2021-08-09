Cancel
Should You Wash Raw Chicken? Here's What Experts Say

By Kathryn Mayer
One of the most hotly debated questions in the culinary world is whether or not you should wash raw chicken before cooking it. Most recently, this exact subject came up during the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special when Cameron and Lauren had a playful spat about the topic. Although the couple had differing opinions, it turns out most food and nutrition experts and public health officials agree that you shouldn't wash raw chicken. In fact, doing this causes more harm than good.

