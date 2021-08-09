Cancel
I Tried the How Bad Is Your Spotify Test, and It Totally Roasted Me

By Haley Lyndes
We all think we have great music taste, but leave it to a cheeky artificial intelligence tool to have the guts to tell you otherwise. While your friends might love the tracks you show them, this AI tool by The Pudding (a digital publication) keeps it real by going through your liked songs and most listened to artists. The AI will throw out some interesting comments while it's analyzing your music like, "did you go to Coachella?" and "u okay?" to which it gives you a chance to respond — it's interactive! My result was "came-in-like-a-wrecking-ball-wear-carhartts-to-your-desk-job-dula-peep bad," whatever that means. It also tells you your most-listened to tracks, the artists you "stan to an uncomfortable extent" and a "basic percentage" (apparently I'm 22 percent basic). If you're brave enough to try this harsh test out for yourself, here's how you do it:

