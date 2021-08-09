These Close-Up Photos of the Paralympic Medals Have Us Counting Down to the Games

There's just over two weeks until the Paralympic Games kick off in Tokyo, and we are so excited for another incredible display of international athleticism and sportsmanship. While Team USA racked up quite the impressive tally of medals during the Olympic Games, the beautifully created Paralympic medals have us ready to add even more shiny hardware to the collection. The Olympic and Paralympic medal designs were revealed back in 2019 when the previously scheduled Games were just one year away, but after the official Paralympics Twitter account shared photos of the medals this week, we needed a closer look immediately.