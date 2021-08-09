Cancel
Winchester, CA

Car slams into school bus at Winchester intersection, injuring bus driver

By City News Service (CNS)
Valley News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINCHESTER (CNS) - A school bus and car collided today at a Winchester intersection, leaving the bus driver injured. The crash was reported about 2:15 p.m. at Pourroy and Winchester roads, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said that the Temecula Valley Unified School District bus was traveling through the intersection on Pourroy when a Toyota hybrid sedan ran a red light and smashed into the small bus, which apparently was not loaded with students. The vehicles came to a stop in the middle of the four-lane corridor, stopping both north- and southbound traffic on Pourroy, according to the CHP. Riverside County Fire Department personnel arrived within a few minutes and found the bus driver suffering minor injuries, according to reports from the scene. No other i.

myvalleynews.com

