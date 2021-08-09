The Sierra Star has a new home

On Sunday, April 25, 2021, Taylor Kahle and her date had dinner at Basic Bar & Pizza in East Village — just “Basic” to locals. They ordered Mashed Potato Bacon pizza and a couple of beers (a Miller High Life for her and a Cali Creamin’ for him). “It was her favorite; she had brought him here specifically to try that pizza because it was her favorite,” according to Erik Tesmer, General Manager and part-owner of the restaurant. The evening was much like any other San Diego date night, until it wasn’t. Less than an hour later, Kahle was killed by a suicidal jumper after leaving the bar at the corner of 10th and J Street.