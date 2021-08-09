Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

The Sierra Star has a new home

By ORDER REPRINT
Fresno Bee
 6 days ago

We’ve moved our Sierra Star website, app and eEdition to The Fresno Bee so we can provide you with an improved digital experience. Our exclusive content will move to a new home where we will continue to share news, features and updates. Here’s how to access our coverage:. If you...

www.fresnobee.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ios App#The Sierra Star#Eedition#The Fresno Bee#Home Feed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Related
Honolulu, HIKHON2

Searider Productions at Wai‘anae High has a new home

HONOLULU (KHON2) – When Wai‘anae High students returned to school on Aug. 3, they were graced with a new $10.7 million facility for the award-winning Searider Productions’ media-education program. WhiteSpace Architects’ design for the new 8,500 square-foot mini-campus includes a lobby, makery space or shop, two new classrooms, an office-conference...
Iowa StatePosted by
i107-1

This Iowa Home Has A LEGO City In It!

Imagine, you're about to buy a home... You check Zillow, and one of the homes has a room filled with LEGO!. We all have hobbies we love, some more normal than others. We have all most likely played with, or at least seen LEGO before. This Cedar Rapids home has a huge LEGO city in it. It was the owner's hobby, and he estimated the worth of all the LEGO at between $6 thousand and $16 thousand. Wow, that's a lot for something that's considered a toy.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Hotel Housekeeper Viewed by Millions on TikTok

She's a gamer and housekeeper at a Southwest Michigan 4-star hotel...and she's blowing up on TikTok. Marissa is a 20-year-old that's killing it right now on the popular social media app with over 135 thousand followers and millions of total video views. I would estimate that Marissa a.k.a. @marissamionn on TikTok, has somewhere in the neighborhood of 15-20 total video views. Her videos range from what she does on the job to playing GTA videos poking fun at what it was like to grow up poor.
San Diego, CASan Diego weekly Reader

The accidental killing at San Diego’s 10th and J

On Sunday, April 25, 2021, Taylor Kahle and her date had dinner at Basic Bar & Pizza in East Village — just “Basic” to locals. They ordered Mashed Potato Bacon pizza and a couple of beers (a Miller High Life for her and a Cali Creamin’ for him). “It was her favorite; she had brought him here specifically to try that pizza because it was her favorite,” according to Erik Tesmer, General Manager and part-owner of the restaurant. The evening was much like any other San Diego date night, until it wasn’t. Less than an hour later, Kahle was killed by a suicidal jumper after leaving the bar at the corner of 10th and J Street.
Watsonville, CAkawc.org

Move Over, Steinbeck: Watsonville, California, Has A New Literary Star

Ask any book-loving central Californian which author they associate with the city of Watsonville, and they'll probably mention the name of Golden State legend John Steinbeck. The town was reportedly the inspiration for Steinbeck's novel In Dubious Battle, and was the longtime home of his sister, Esther Rodgers. (Her house is still there, on Santa Cruz County's fairgrounds.)
TV SeriesDiscovery

HGTV ORDERS 20 NEW EPISODES OF ITS MEGA-HIT SERIES ‘HOME TOWN’ STARRING BEN AND ERIN NAPIER

Discovery+ Spin-Off ‘Home Town: Ben’s Workshop’ Renewed for 10 Episodes. New York [August 9, 2021] HGTV has picked up 20 episodes of fan favorite series Home Town after it attracted a whopping 32 million viewers during its last season. Starring home renovation experts Erin and Ben Napier, the series will spotlight the couple as they bring new life to outdated homes in Laurel, Mississippi, and navigate their busy family life as parents of two. In addition to airing on HGTV in early 2022, the new season of Home Town also will be available to stream on discovery+. And, following its successful debut on the streaming platform, the exclusive series, Home Town: Ben’s Workshop, has been picked up for a new season of 10 episodes. The series spotlights Ben as he welcomes celebrity guests to his real-life workshop.
BusinessLight Reading

Sierra Wireless's new CEO faces COVID trial by fire

Phil Brace has been the CEO of Sierra Wireless ï¿½ a major supplier of IoT modules and gateways for US wireless network operators and others ï¿½ for all of three weeks. So far, he's been busy. "The impact of COVID-19 disruptions in Vietnam will be significant for us in Q3,"...
Fresno, CAFresno Bee

Successes, sorrows, aches and pains: Fresno man nears 90 and muses on life’s course

As I miraculously approach my 90th birthday, my mind is churned by many conflicting thoughts. My first is one of amazement, as I view the present. I had never visualized that I would live to this age. And there were plenty of scares along the way. I was recently felled to the gym floor with an often fatal bout of ventricular tachycardia, saved by timely intervention and electric shock. I was operated on several times for stage 3B melanoma, often fatal. Somehow I survived those.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Pokemon GO Gym Defender Tier List August 2021 [BEST BUY 08/14]

We've put together a list of the best and worst Pokemon to leave in your team's gym for the month of August 2021. The good thing about all the Pokemon GO events is that Niantic Labs hasn't had much time to mess with the Gym attack and defense meta. Trainers will likely see a lot of familiar faces on this list—either because they're in every single gym or are commonly complained about in general.
Watsonville, CAkosu.org

Move Over, Steinbeck: Watsonville, California, Has A New Literary Star

Ask any book-loving central Californian which author they associate with the city of Watsonville, and they'll probably mention the name of Golden State legend John Steinbeck. The town was reportedly the inspiration for Steinbeck's novel In Dubious Battle, and was the longtime home of his sister, Esther Rodgers. (Her house is still there, on Santa Cruz County's fairgrounds.)
Watsonville, CANPR

Move Over, Steinbeck: Watsonville, California, Has A New Literary Star

Ask any book-loving central Californian which author they associate with the city of Watsonville, and they'll probably mention the name of Golden State legend John Steinbeck. The town was reportedly the inspiration for Steinbeck's novel In Dubious Battle, and was the longtime home of his sister, Esther Rodgers. (Her house is still there, on Santa Cruz County's fairgrounds.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy