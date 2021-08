We need to talk about Novak Djokovic, so let’s get to it…. Have a question or comment for Jon? Email him at jon_wertheim@yahoo.com or tweet him @jon_wertheim. Jon, Novak Djokovic is an unbelievable player, and arguably the greatest ever, but after his childish tantrums at the Olympics, I can no longer support him. One too many times for me. What is your take on his bad temper?